Hibs bid for Hull City midfielder Xavier Simons

According to HULL LIVE, Hibs have tabled an offer for Hull City midfielder Xavier Simons.

The transfer window opened today, June 1st, for 10 days to allow clubs to sign players for the Fifa Club World Cup, and will then close again on June 10th.

The Scottish Premiership window then opens on June 16th.

Hibs are apparently not hanging about and have made their move for the 22-year-old, with the EFL Championship side considering their options, with other clubs monitoring the situation.

Simons spent last season on loan with EFL League One club Wycombe Wanderers, playing 16 times.

He started his career with Brentford, before joining Chelsea's academy. He played 1 game for Chelsea, against Brentford in the EFL Cup.

Simons then joined Hull City on loan playing 16 times, he then made the move permanent the following summer for the 23/24 season.

After a handful of appearances he quickly joined Fleetwood Town on loan for the rest of the season, and played 15 times.

Simons then joined Wycombe Wanderers for the second half of the 24/25 season.

He has also been capped by England from U15-U19 level.

HIBERNIAN-MAD VIEW

It's good to see the Hibees are actively so early in the transfer window.

We enter Europa League Qualifiers in July and manager David Gray will be hoping to add quality to his side in an attempt to hit the ground running.

Hibs have been linked with a number of players as the summer kicks in, we will have to wait and see what deals they can get over the line.

