|FOOTYMAD LATEST NEWS
|
Soccer Aid: A History of Goals for a Good Cause
Ahead of this year's annual pro-celebrity football tournament for UNICEF at Old Trafford this weekend, we take a look ba
|
Nike unveil new Phantom 6 boots to be worn by Erling Haaland, Alexia Putellas
Nike launch the Phantom 6 football boots that will be donned by Erling Haaland and Alexia Putellas among others.
|
Chelsea trio try their hand at changing car tyres with hilarious results
Chelsea stars Tosin Adarabioyo, Noni Madueke, and Pedro Neto took part in a hilarious tyre-changing challenge.
|
Cardiff City to head to Spain as part of pre-season prep
Training camp will conclude with a friendly in Murcia on July 12th.
|
Senegal set to provide tough England test
The City Ground hosts England's final game of the season on Tuesday.
|
Tuchel unhappy as England toil
England took the points in Andorra but their performance left manager Thomas Tuchel unhappy.
|
2024-2025 League Season
- in comparison
|
Hibs linked with Man Utd youngster Ethan Williams
on Hibs radar?
|
Caoimhin Kelleher transforms future of boyhood club with £18m Brentford transfer
Caoimhin Kelleher joins Brentford in an £18m deal, becoming first-choice goalkeeper – and securing a record-breaking ...
|
England squads named for summer tournaments
Sarina Wiegman and Lee Carsley have been facing the media this week after major squad announcements.
|
Caoimhin Kelleher transforms future of boyhood club with £18 million Brentford transfer
Caoimhin Kelleher joins Brentford in an £18 million deal, becoming first-choice goalkeeper – and securing a record-br...
|
Close season update
Motherwell’s close season is in the third week but there has been plenty of activity at Fir Park.
|ADDITIONAL FOOTYMAD ARTICLES
|
Paul Evans looks at the ongoing manager search
Last week I posted that a managerial appointment at Cardiff City was “imminent”
|
Leak reveals NFL to release stunning jerseys with Chelsea, PSG, Atletico Madrid
Nike and the NFL are teaming up with top European football clubs like Chelsea and PSG to release American Football-style
|
Season 2025/26
Motherwell's fixtures, results and reports for 2025/26
|
Elsewhere in England's group
A look at June's World Cup qualifiers.
|
Season Review 2024-2025
A look at the 2024-2025 season
|
Jesse Lingard reveals the origin of famous 'J-L' celebration
Jesse Lingard reveals the story behind his iconic 'J-L' goal celebration, sharing how it became a fan favourite and what
|
Notts County season tickets back on sale
The early bird sales period is now over
|
2024-25 retained players list
20 players remain under contract and 1 offer made to an out of contract player
|
Four players who helped the Magpies return to the EFL leave
Charlie Whitaker, Tyler Miller and Robbie Cundy also leave due to expired contracts
|
Toughest test awaits for England
Buoyed by their 6-0 win against Portugal, England now travel to face world champions Spain.
|
Noni Madueke steals Conference League celebrations show with karaoke rap
Chelsea's Noni Madueke steals the celebration show with a rendition of Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares."
|
England hit six in Wembley waltz
England shrugged off a difficult week to thrash Portugal in the Nations League on Friday evening.