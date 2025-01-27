Monday Premier League transfer news and gossip

We round up all the whispers as the January transfer window nears its end...

Italian club Lecce are "trying to resist" Manchester United's attempts to sign 20-year-old Denmark left-back Patrick Dorgu and are holding out for £39m.

Chelsea's Portuguese centre-back Renato Veiga went to Turin on Sunday to complete a loan move to Juventus, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Napoli are ready to pull out of the race to sign Man United's Alejandro Garnacho after hearing of the £70m asking price (Teamtalk).



Arsenal are hoping to beat Aston Villa and Brighton to the signing of 18-year-old Norwegian midfielder Sverre Nypan from Rosenborg.



Kyle Walker's loan deal to AC Milan has been agreed, with the Serie A club happy to cover the Man City defender's salary.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk says he does not know "what the future will bring", with the Dutch skipper's contract running out in the summer.

