Hibs in talks to extend Bushiri and Hoilett contracts

Last updated : 29 May 2025 By Steve Forbes

Hibs have today released their retained list and have revealed that they are in talks with both Rocky Bushiri and Junior Hoilett about extending their stays in Edinburgh.

Both players were excellent last season as the Hibees finished 3rd in the Scottish Premiership and secured European Football.

Hoilett joined the Hibees on a free transfer from Aberdeen last summer and the 34-year-old Canadian international was superb playing 34 times and scoring 4 times and adding 5 assists.

Bushiri signed for the Hibees from Norwich City on loan in 2022, before making the move permanent the following summer.

He has gone on to make 105 appearances for the Hibees, scoring 4 times and becoming a massive player for the club.

Hibs have also offered terms to young keeper Freddie Owens.

HIBERNIAN-MAD VIEW:

Both players were superb for the Hibees last season, and getting them tied down on new deals would be massive for the club.

Bushiri has been attracting interest from a number of clubs, and may have other offers.

Veteran Hoilett will hoefully stay on another season after an excellent first season in greena and white.

We wait and see.....

