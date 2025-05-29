Hibs release youngsters Zaid and Aiken

Last updated : 29 May 2025 By Steve Forbes

Hibernian have today revealed that youngsters Malik Zaid and Murray Aiken have left the club at the expiry of their contracts.

Both players were part of the Hibees U19 side who impressed in the Uefa Youth Champions League a couple of years back, playing against the likes of Molde and Borussia Dortmund.

They were also part of the Hibs U18 side that won the U18 League title the season before.

20-year-old right winger Zaid never made a first team appearance for the Hibees, but had three loan spells away from Easter Road.

He spent time with Civil Service, Annan Athletic and Edinburgh City. He played 55 times combined over those loan spells, scoring 6 goals.

Central midfielder Murray Aiken, also 20, made 1 appearance for the first team, as a substitute, on the final day of the Premiership season in 2022, in a 4-0 home win over St Johnstone.

Aiken also had two loan spells with both Bonnyrigg Rose and Airdrieonians, making 48 appearances combined. scoring 3 goals.

HIBERNIAN-MAD VIEW:

Good luck to both lads.

They did the club proud with their exploits with the U19 side.

Both habe gained good game time out on loan and are talented enough to land themselves contracts at other clubs.

Good luck lads.

