Hibs release keeper Max Boruc

Last updated : 29 May 2025 By Steve Forbes

Hibs have revealed that keeper Max Boruc has left the club following the expiry of his contract.

The 22-year-old Polish stopper was signed by former Hibs boss Lee Johnson from Slask Wroclaw in his homeland in 2023, and made his debut as a substitue in the Uefa Conference League qualifier against Andorran side Inter d'Escaldes that same summer, Hibs running out 6-1 winners at Easter Road.

6ft 5 in Boruc managed 3 appearances for the Hibees, and also played 13 whilst on loan with Arbroath last season.

Boruc previously played for Slask Wroclaw II and also spent time in the academy's of English sides West Brom and Stoke City.

HIBERNIAN-MAD VIEW:

I didn't work out for Max in the end, after a fair bit of press at his signing.

He did play a couple of times for Hibs and aquitted himself well, but ultimately failed to force his way into the first team for a good run of games.

Good luck to Max wherever he ends up.

