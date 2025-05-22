Wednesday Transfer Gossip

Arsenal remain favourites to sign Viktor Gyokeres. The 26-year-old Sporting striker looks to be heading to the Premier League next season and the Gunners are confident he will keen to be playing Champions League football with them rather than the chance of no European football at all with Manchester United, who are also interested.

United do however lead the race to sign Liam Delap but again the inability to offer him European football next season could give Chelsea or Newcastle an advantage.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have received enquiries from the Saudi Pro League over Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz. We would be surprised if the Premier League champions would allow all three to leave without a struggle, though.

Finally, Chelsea are understood to have opened talks with Ajax over a potential transfer deal for Dutch defender Jorrel Hato, who is also a target for Liverpool and Arsenal.