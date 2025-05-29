Hibs release midfielder Nohan Kenneh

Hibs have revealed their retained list this afternoon and midfielder Nohan Kenneh has been confirmed as having left the club.

Kenneh spent the second half of last season on loan again with Ross County, with the spell ending in heartache as the Staggies were relegated, losing the Premiership play-off with Livingston.

The Hibees signed Kenneh on a three-year-deal from Leeds United in 2022, and to begin with he forced his way into the first team, playing 19 times, but his form was poor and he had lost his place by January.

Ross County quickly moved to sign the Liberian international when the January window opened, securing his signature on loan for the rest of that season, where he played another 19 games.

Kenneh returned to Easter Road in the summer and was quickly loaned out again, this time to EFL League One club Shewsbury Town for the season, he played regulary, making 33 appearances, scoring 1 goal.

He returned to Edinburgh again last summer, but found himself way out of first team reckoning under David Gray, but had to wait until the last January window again to get another move.

Ross County was his destination again, and he managed 18 appearances as the Highland side were relegated only this week.

The 22-year-old is now a free agent and leaves the Hibees playing 19 times and scoring 1 goal.

HIBERNIAN-MAD VIEW:

It's a pity it didn't work out for Nohan, he did ok when he first signed for the club, but his form dipped and he lost his place.

He seems to have done well in his loan spells away, making over 70 appearances and becoming an international, playing 7 times for Liberia.

Nohan should have no problem finding himself a new club.

Hibs-Mad wishes him well.

