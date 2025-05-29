Hibs release defender Kyle McLelland

Last updated : 29 May 2025 By Steve Forbes

Hibs have today revealed that young defender Kyle McLelland has left the club following the expiry of his contract.

The 23-year-old leaves Easter Road having spent three years with the club, having signed on a free transfer from Rangers in 2022.

The Northern Ireland U21 international played 4 times for the Hibees, 1 time as a substitute in the Premiership and 3 times in the Premier Sports Cup Group Stages.

McLelland also gained a good amount of match experience in FOUR loan spells away from Edinburgh with Falkirk (8), Cove Rangers (10), Queen of the South (37) and Northern Irish side Coleraine (39) last season.

Overall he has played 82 times.

HIBERNIAN-MAD VIEW

A young lad who seems to have impressed with every club he spent time with.

He will most likely be snapped up pretty quickly on the free transfer market, and having as many first team appearances under his belt can only help him land a new club.

Good luck Kyle from everyone at Hibs-Mad.

