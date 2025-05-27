Tuesday Premier League transfer gossip

Last updated : 27 May 2025 By Footymad

Arsenal want Espanyol keeer Joan Garcia and are reportedly prepared to meet the Spanish club's £25m price tag. However, Barcelona, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa have also joined the race for the 24-year-old.

Man Utd have held talks with Brentford and Cameroon forward Bryan Mbeumo, who is valued at around £50m.

Chelsea have discussed a move for Eintracht Frankfurt's 22-year-old French forward Hugo Ekitike, as they bolster their squad for Champions League football next season.

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna insists they are close to agreeing a deal to sign Kevin de Bruyne after his decision to leave Man City this summer.

Finally, Newcastle have expressed an interest in Brighton's Brazil forward Joao Pedro, three years after a £30m move from Watford to the Magpies collapsed.