Sunday Transfer Gossip

Last updated : 18 February 2024 By Footymad

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is on Paris St-Germain's shortlist to replace Kylian Mbappe, although Real Madrid have reserved the number 10 shirt for the Frenchman.

Manchester City hope that Real Madrid's move for Mbappe will make it easier to persuade Erling Haaland to sign a new contract until 2029. (Sunday Mirror)

Chelsea are willing to trigger the £111m (130m euro) release clause to sign Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

Man Utd are interested in Bayern Munich's 18-year-old France Under-21s striker Mathys Tel, according to Sky Sports.

Newcastle and Aston Villa are leading the race for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

Arsenal sent scouts to Red Bull Salzburg on Saturday to watch 19-year-old Israel midfielder Oscar Gloukh.

Bayer Leverkusen have been scouting Luton Town defender Teden Mengi, claims The Mirror.