Sunday Rumour Mill

We take a closer look at the latest transfer rumours emerging from the back pages of the Sunday papers and more...

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Tottenham's Son Heung-min.

The 32-year-old South Korean forward's contract only runs until June 2026 and, with lack of success during his time at Spurs, it is almost certain he will want to move on to pastures new, so a sale this summer is looking likely.

San Diego FC are close to agreeing a deal to sign Kevin de Bruyne on a free transfer when his Manchester City contract expires at the end of the season. Could the 33-year-old Belgium forward be tempted to the MLS?

Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Everton are keeping tabs on Marseille's 23-year-old Brazilian forward Luis Henrique.

Barcelona have made Liverpool's Luis Diaz a transfer priority this summer, according to reports in the Spanish press, with the sale funding a move for Newcastle's Alexander Isak.

Finally for today, Arsenal remain interested in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, with the Italian club now willing to sell the Serbian for £33m.