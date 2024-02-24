Saturday Premier League transfer rumours

We round-up the latest gossip from the red tops and football media...

Manchester City are expecting bids from several Saudi Pro league clubs for Kevin de Bruyne this summer, but have set a £100m price tag on the Belgian midfielder. They could also make a move for West Ham's Lucas Paqueta if Bernardo Silva leaves the club.

Chelsea are considering parting ways with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez at the end of the seasond, and may make a move for Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale in his place.

Meanwhile, Arsenal, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are interested in Juventus' 18-year-old Turkish forward Kenan Yildiz.

Manchester United are being linked with a move for Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez on a free transfer this summer, while Raphael Varane has been attracting interest from Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr.

Finally, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Fenerbahce midfielder Sebastian Szymanski.