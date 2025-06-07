Hibs sign TSV Hartberg keeper Raphael Sallinger in 300k deal

Hibs have revealed that they have landed keeper Raphael Sallinger from Austrian Bundesliga side TSV Hartberg.

The 29-year-old Austrian, nicknamed "The Iceman" has signed a three-year-deal at Easter Road after the Hibees paid the £300,000 release clause in his contract.

Sallinger has been linked with a move to the Scottish Capital all summer and becomes David Gray's second signing of the transfer window, after landing Aberdeen attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath on a pre-contract deal.

Speaking on the official club website, Hibs boss David Gray said:

“We’re really pleased to bring Raphael to the Football Club.

“He’s a talented goalkeeper that has a number of positive attributes, and he performed excellently in the Austrian Bundesliga last season.

“He will provide healthy competition in the goalkeeping department, which will benefit him and Jordan Smith.

“My coaching staff and I look forward to working with him.”

HIBERNIAN-MAD VIEW:

It's good to see the club moving quickly to bring in some competition for the excellent Jordan Smith.

The Hibees are building their squad for the new season and a tilt at European football.

Sallinger has a lot of experience in Austrian league and will hopefully add more quality to the squad.

Tell us what you think on our forum HERE