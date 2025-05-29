Hibs release midfielder Rueben McAllister

Last updated : 29 May 2025 By Steve Forbes

Hibs have today announced the release of young midfielder Rueben McAllister.

The 18-year-old has left Easter Road after three years in the capital, after signing from English side Bristol City in 2022.

McAllister, then just having turned 16, signed for the Hibees from the Robins for a reported £350,000, with the fee possibly rising past £500,000 should certain add-ons be met.

However, despite some impressive performnaces for the youth side, he never made a first team appearance.

He did however spend time out on loan whilst the club, having spells with Kelty Hearts, Cove Rangers and Forfar Athletic.

McAllister played 39 times over his three loan spells, scoring 6 goals.

HIBERNIAN-MAD VIEW:

A young lad who arrived with a big reputation.

Hibs spent a massive whack of cash signing the lad, so it's dissapointing it hasn't worked out for him at Easter Road.

He should find himself a good club being still such a young player.

Good luck Rueben from everyone at Hibernian-Mad.

Tell us what you think of this news on our forum HERE