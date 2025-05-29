Hibs closing on signing Keeper Raphael Sallinger?

According to a report from Sky Sports Austria, Hibs are close to signing a new goalkeeper.

The Hibees are said to be in advanced discussions to sign Hartberg keeper Raphael Sallinger in an apparent £300,000 deal.

Sallinger still has a year to run on his contract with the Austrian Bundesliga side, but it seems the club has triggered the buy-out clause in his contract, that allows him to talk to foreign clubs.

The 29-year-old now seems set to join the Hibees and bring some much needed competition for the excellent Jordan Smith, who arrived last summer as No.2 to Josef Bursik, but soon forced his way into the side and never lost his place back to the now departed on loan Club Brugge keeper.

Hibs are also still being linked with a move for Bournemouth keeper Alex Poulsen, who has been on loan with Auckland FC and impressed as his side won the Australian A-League.

Both clubs, of course, coming under the Black Knight umbrella along with the Hibernian.

Manager David Gray has secured one signing so far, landing Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath on a pre-contract, as he leads the club into Europe this summer.

HIBERNIAN-MAD VIEW

Hibs have been linked with this lad for a number of weeks, and it seems the interest is concrete.

A deal seems to be close and some much needed rivalry for Jordan Smith, who has been a brilliant capture, is heading to Easter Road.

Sallinger has plenty experience and looks like a good solid signing.

We wait for news.....

