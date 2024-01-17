Get kitted out without getting ripped off

Buying and selling football shirts is becoming big business.

It's not just the big shops and online retailers making money out of it either.

Anyone can pick up a bargain on eBay or Vinted and turn a quick profit on a retro football shirt if you know what you're doing.

Whether it is a classic 1990's Man Utd home shirt with Sharp sponsor logo, as worn by Mark Hughes, or a 1980's grey Liverpool away shirt, worn by the likes of John Barnes, these items can be bought and sold for a lot of money.

Obviously, the most important thing is being able to spot a genuine item from a fake. A closer look at the label helps. It could look wrong or have a pen mark on it, meaning it's previously been identified as fake.

Also look for other telltale signs such as a slightly incorrect club crest or wrong fonts on sponsor logos.

However, the best way to make sure your retro football shirt is genuine is to check the product code. These are usually found under the wash label inside the collar or near the bottom of the shirt. Google the number and manufacturer to check for authenticity.

If you're selling an original retro football shirt then ensure you clearly show the product code in your photos to help would-be buyers.

Once the transaction is completed then prepare your parcel delivery and make sure you track your parcel to avoid any hiccups.

