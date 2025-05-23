Friday Transfer Rumours

After losing the Europa League final and missing out on European football next season, Manchester United are preparing to cut their cloth accordingly. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony are likely to be on their way out of Old Trafford this summer, although they are hoping to hold onto Bruno Fernandes.

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy is a target for Spanish side Valencia, while Nottingham Forest are monitoring developments with the Foxes' 17-year-old forward Lorenz Hutchinson.

FootymNewcastle United look to have beaten Barcelona and Real Madrid to the signing of 18-year-old Malaga winger Antonio Cordero.

Tottenham are hopeful their Europa League triumph will help convince Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi to join them for Chammpions League football next season.