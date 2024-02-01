Deadline Day Championship News Round-Up

Last updated : 01 February 2024 By Footymad

It's a big day for the Championship clubs as the New Year transfer window prepares to slam shut at 11pm.

Aston Villa have signed Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough for £8m plus add-ons which may, in time, rise to £15m.

Birmingham City have signed Alex Pritchard from fellow Championship side Sunderland for an undisclosed fee.

Meanwhile the Black Cats have signed winger Romaine Mundle from Standard Liege on a four-and-a-half year deal, for an undisclosed fee.

Swansea City have signed Arsenal forward Charles Sagoe Jr on loan until the end of the season.

Blackburn Rovers have signed Kyle McFadzean from Coventry City on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Finally, Adam Idah is in Glasgow ahead of a loan move to Celtic from Norwich City.

More to follow...