Yaya Toure eyes high-scoring FA Cup clash between Manchester City and Arsenal

Yaya Toure believes there could be plenty of goals as Manchester City and Arsenal fight for a place in the FA Cup final on Sunday.

There have been a number of high-scoring clashes between the two clubs in recent years, notably a 6-3 win by City in 2013 and 2-2 draws in each of the past three seasons.

The most recent of those draws came just three weeks ago and City midfielder Toure anticipates another entertaining clash in this weekend's Wembley semi-final.

The 33-year-old said: "I think the philosophy of football on the field is a little bit similar, because two teams are going to attack.

"The fans don't have to expect one team to defend and the other to attack. They will expect two teams are going to attack each other to the end, fighting for one objective - the trophy - and I think it's going to be a beautiful game.

"We expect that as players, the fans expect for sure because in the two games we've played against Arsenal there were a lot of goals."

The game is important to City's season with the FA Cup now representing their only chance of silverware after their failure to sustain a Premier League title challenge.

"It's a very big game for us," Toure said. "We can't deny it. It is very important for us. I just want to add this trophy to my living room.

"I hope this time we going to be lucky from the first minute. I think Arsenal is a step - we have to remove them and go to the final, but we'll see what can happen."

City's Abu Dhabi-funded revolution moved up a gear in 2011 when the club ended a 35-year trophy drought by winning the FA Cup.

Toure, a big-money signing from Barcelona the previous summer, was at heart of that success as the scorer of winning goals in the semi-final and final.

Since then the club have won two Premier League titles and two League Cups.

Former Ivory Coast midfielder Toure said: "I scored the only goals in both games. What can I say? Lucky maybe, but I think to be honest the whole team deserved it because we were fighting so hard for that.

"It was something very, very special. I think it was the beginning of a new era in a new situation of what this club wanted to achieve - to win trophies.

"It is something I cannot forget. Our team was starting to be formed. It was such an unbelievable team. That year we finished third in the league. It was unbelievable and this trophy topped it off.

"In Africa we say everything has a beginning and after the FA Cup we went on to win the league, players like Sergio Aguero came and that started everything. It is something so special because everything started from the FA Cup."