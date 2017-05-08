Willy Caballero hoping to earn new Manchester City deal

Willy Caballero is hoping to benefit from Claudio Bravo's injury lay-off and earn a new deal at Manchester City.

Caballero, City's second-choice goalkeeper, is one of a number of players out of contract at the club this summer.

The Argentinian, who joined in 2014, has a chance to impress in the remaining games of the season with Bravo suffering from a calf injury.

Asked if he wanted to stay at the Etihad Stadium, the 35-year-old said: "Yes, of course.

"It's an amazing team and club with fantastic players, so I think every player wants to stay in my position.

"It depends on a lot of things but the most important thing for me is to do my best.

"I have my opportunity to play now and to try to show what I can do and how I can help the team.

"I have to keep going and after we will speak with the club and my agent."

City have had problems in the goalkeeping department this season with Bravo failing to impress after being controversially signed by Pep Guardiola to replace England number one Joe Hart.

Caballero has come to the fore in the second half of the campaign, initially after Bravo was dropped following a poor run of form and now with the Chilean sidelined.

City, with three Premier League games remaining, still need results to ensure a top-four place but Caballero is relishing the challenge having been waiting for his chance.

He said: "I have been focused in the last eight months since Pep arrived here and I have been professional from the first day.

"Now I have an opportunity to play and a big opportunity to be in goal and try to qualify this club, after that we see what happens.

"I tried to be focused when Claudio started to play again and I trained well, I kept my professionalism.

"Unfortunately he probably can't play until next season but I trained really hard for this opportunity and I am not focused on Claudio and me - it's the team."