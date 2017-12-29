 
Wilfried Bony Set To Return For New Swansea Boss Carlos Carvalhal

29 December 2017

New Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal could have Wilfried Bony available for the trip to Watford.

Bony has missed the last two Premier League games with a hamstring injury suffered in Paul Clement's final match in charge.

Tammy Abraham could return to the starting line-up but Ki Sung-yueng (calf) and Kyle Bartley (knee ligaments) are likely to miss out again.

Provisional squad: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Mesa, Carroll, Fer, Ayew, Narsingh, Abraham, Bony, Nordfeldt, Rangel, Van der Hoorn, Clucas, Sanches, Fulton, Dyer, Routledge, McBurnie.

