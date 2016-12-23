Why the new Crystal Palace boss will be looking to break post-FA Cup final curse

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has never been relegated in his time as a Premier League boss.

But the omens do not look good if, as expected, the 62-year-old returns to football at Crystal Palace.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at why whoever takes up the Selhurst Park reins could be struck by the curse of taking over FA Cup finalists who were all relegated the following season and have since parted company with their Wembley managers.

HULL (2014)

Steve Bruce guided Hull to their first-ever FA Cup final on May 17, 2014 and the Tigers were dreaming of taking the cup home to east Yorkshire with a 2-0 lead inside eight minutes. But Arsenal came back to win 3-2 in extra time and Hull - who had finished 16th that year - were relegated the following season in 18th position with 35 points. Hull bounced back to win promotion through the Championship play-offs, but Bruce resigned in July 2016 after becoming frustrated by a lack of transfer activity at the club.

ASTON VILLA (2015)

Villa had only reached one FA Cup final - in 2000 - since winning the competition for the seventh time in 1957. But Tim Sherwood led them up Wembley Way on May 30, 2015 after little more than three months in charge at Villa Park. However, they proved no match for cup holders Arsenal, who romped to a 4-0 win, and Sherwood's spell continued on a downward spiral. The former Spurs boss was sacked five months later on October 25, 2015 with Villa 19th in the Premier League after losing six consecutive matches. They finished bottom.

CRYSTAL PALACE (2016)

Alan Pardew played for Palace in the 1990 FA Cup final against Manchester United and 26 years on he was the Eagles manager as the two clubs met again at Wembley on May 21, 2016. Jason Puncheon's strike allowed Pardew to show off his dancing moves, but Juan Mata equalised before Jesse Lingard struck United's winner in stoppage time. Unable to reverse a slump in Premier League form, which saw Palace finish 15th after being sixth at Christmas, Pardew was sacked on December 22, 2016, with the Eagles just one place and one point above the relegation zone.

