West Ham boss David Moyes wants to give fans something good to shout about

David Moyes is desperate to give West Ham's supporters something to shout about other than their anti-board chants.

The Hammers fans vented their anger at joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold, and vice-chair Karren Brady, during the 2-0 defeat at Watford last Sunday.

They remain unhappy about the move from Upton Park to the former Olympic Stadium as well as some dire displays which have left West Ham in the relegation zone.

New boss Moyes will oversee his first game at the London Stadium when they host Leicester on Friday night, and he hopes a decent performance will get the fans back on side.

"I've been there a couple of times this week and it's brilliant," he said.

"We are going to be there for the next 100 years.

"When teams move to stadiums it can be difficult - it wasn't that easy for Arsenal at the Emirates - but we need to get used to winning there.

"We need to give the supporters something to shout about and something that looks half decent, and then they will support us.

"I want everyone to be together. I am not aware of the problems before I came, I was a bit surprised when I heard (the board criticism).

"I want them behind us to give us a chance of winning."

Moyes will still be without Mexico striker Javier Hernandez, winger Michail Antonio and defender James Collins through injury.

But forward Andre Ayew is fit after illness ruled him out at Vicarage Road and Marko Arnautovic has made what appears to be a remarkable recovery from the horror injury he seemed to suffer against the Hornets.

The Austria international was left writing on the pitch in agony and left the field after lengthy treatment on what turned out to be - a sore thumb.

"We thought it was bad. At first I thought maybe a broken arm, or a broken thumb," added Moyes.

"But there are no breaks, it was badly swollen. He's fine and has trained with a good plaster on it.

"Ayew has taken a couple of days to find his feet but is back in with us. Antonio is too, but he looks short of fitness and won't be in the squad."

Leicester frontman Jamie Vardy has scored twice in his last three appearances against West Ham.

The England star's wife Rebekah is currently starring on ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

And Moyes admitted: "I wish we could send him to the jungle instead."