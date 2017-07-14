Wesley Sneijder leaves Galatasaray

Holland midfielder Wesley Sneijder is a free agent after leaving Galatasaray ahead of schedule.

The 33-year-old spent three and a half years with the Turkish giants after falling out with his former club Inter Milan. At the time, in January 2013, he was strongly linked with Manchester United.

A statement published on Gala's official website on Friday announced Sneijder had left the Turk Telekom Stadium, wishing him success in the rest of his career.

Sneijder made 122 Turkish Superlig appearances, scoring 35 goals and winning two titles. He signed a new three-year deal in October 2015 but has been allowed to leave early, with clubs in China and a number of MLS franchises reportedly leading the chase for his signature.

With 131 appearances for Holland behind him he is the nation's most capped player and he featured in the 2010 World Cup final, which Oranje lost to Spain in Johannesburg.