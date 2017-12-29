Wayne Rooney Returns To Everton Squad After Illness

Everton's top scorer Wayne Rooney is available for Saturday's Premier League away clash with Bournemouth having recovered from the illness that ruled him out of the last two games.

James McCarthy, who has not made a first-team appearance since October due to a hamstring injury, should be fit for selection as well, but Idrissa Gueye (hamstring) remains a doubt.

Leighton Baines (calf) is still out after suffering a setback in his rehabilitation, and while Ross Barkley (knee) does not look set to be involved at the Vitality Stadium, Toffees boss Sam Allardyce has said he is "very, very close to being available".

Provisional squad: Pickford, Kenny, Williams, Keane, Holgate, Martina, Schneiderlin, Davies, Sigurdsson, Bolasie, Calvert-Lewin, Robles, Jagielka, Baningime, McCarthy, Besic, Lookman, Lennon, Vlasic, Mirallas, Klaassen, Niasse, Sandro, Rooney.