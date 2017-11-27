Vincenzo Montella sacked by AC Milan

AC Milan have sacked coach Vincenzo Montella and placed former club favourite Gennaro Gattuso in charge of first-team affairs.

The Rossoneri are in seventh place in Serie A, 18 points behind leaders Napoli.

The decision comes after Milan were held to a goalless draw by Torino at the weekend.

A club statement released on their official Twitter account read: "#ACMilan announce to have parted ways with @VMontella. Management of the first team is entrusted to Gennaro Gattuso, who leaves his position as Primavera coach and to whom we wish the best of luck."