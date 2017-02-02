United agree personal terms with Atletico star, Chelsea eyeing triple summer swoop - Transfer News

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online:

The Daily Telegraph reports that Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle with Atletico Madrid forward ANTOINE GRIEZMANN.

The Mirror claims Antonio Conte is planning to bring Celtic's MOUSSA DEMBELE, Real Madrid forward ALVARO MORATA and Southampton defender VIRGIL VAN DIJK to Premier League leaders Chelsea this summer.

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC's agent Mino Raiola has hinted that the striker could leave Manchester United for Napoli at the end of the season, according to the Daily Star.

West Brom striker SALOMON RONDON is the subject of a lucrative offer from the Chinese Super League, reports the Mirror.

Burnley, Leicester, Southampton and Swansea all failed to land Celtic defender ERIK SVIATCHENKO on deadline day, claims the Daily Record.

Source: PA