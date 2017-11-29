UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin joins Juan Mata's Common Goal project

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has joined Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata's Common Goal project by pledging one per cent of his salary to charity.

Mata launched the idea in August, having been inspired to use his fame and wealth to help the under-privileged during a charity visit to India this summer.

The Common Goal fund is run by the Berlin-based organisation streetfootballworld, which invests in more than 120 football-based charities in 80 countries.

Ceferin said: "I firmly believe that football has the power to change the world and I was inspired by Juan Mata to join the Common Goal movement.

"It's great to see a player leading this movement because footballers have benefited greatly from football and this way they can give something back.

"I call upon everyone in the football family - players, coaches, clubs and leagues - to show they care about social responsibility and donate to causes that they believe in."

Mata added: "I deeply thank Aleksander for the trust he puts in Common Goal and I can only applaud his gesture and agree with his strong conviction that football can help shape a better world.

"He is the first football leader to join our cause and I truly hope that many will follow his example."