Tributes pour in for Ugo Ehiogu

The Football Association has led the tributes to former England player Ugo Ehiogu, who has died aged 44.

Ehiogu collapsed at Tottenham's training centre on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The tribute on the official @England Twitter account read: "We're devastated to hear the news that Ugo Ehiogu has passed away. Our thoughts and sympathies are with all lucky enough to know him."

Ehiogu's former club Villa, for whom he played more than 300 games, tweeted: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of our former defender Ugo Ehiogu.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this terribly sad time."

The club added: "We will be holding a minute's applause before our derby with @BCFC...

"Both sets of players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect."

His former Villa team-mate Lee Hendrie told Sky Sports News: "To find out he has passed away, it must be devastating for his family.

"Ugo was such a character. He has always been that bubbly character.

"He was just a great guy to have around."