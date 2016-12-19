Transfer News: Arsenal to spend big, Real confirm Chelsea bid

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online:

The Daily Mirror reports that Chelsea midfielder JOHN OBI MIKEL is in talks with Marseille over a move away from Stamford Bridge.

The Daily Mail writes that Arsenal will have to pay around £10million a year to keep Chile forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ at the club.

The Mail is also reporting that Hull forward ROBERT SNODGRASS has turned down a new contract offer.

Real Madrid forward JAMES RODRIGUEZ has confirmed he has received offers from other clubs with Chelsea interested in him as a replacement for OSCAR, according to The Sun.

And finally, the Daily Star is reporting that Manchester United striker ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC has revealed he could play on until he is 50.

Source: PA