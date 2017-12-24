Tottenham's Dele is a Four Letter Word for Burnley Fans

It's Christmas Eve, 2017 and Burnley fans are sombrely and some even soberly reflecting on yesterday's mauling at home to Pochettino's rampant Tottenham Hotspurs. Last Sunday, on WWE’s Clash of Champions, Shane McMahon was special guest referee for a match between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn against Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton. During the match, McMahon refused to count a legitimate pin fall.

Normally, this would be sufficient to win ‘worst refereeing performance of the week’ by a comfortable margin. Michael Oliver must have taken issue with this and arrived at Turf Moor yesterday evening, determined to regain the accolade.

It appeared from my rather admittedly Claret and Blue tinted bias, viewpoint that Oliver got every decision wrong. The early Dele Alli challenge was the wrong colour card, a dive to win the penalty and short of putting on a white shirt and taking the penalty himself, there was little more Oliver could have done to help the Spurs cause in an act of needless charity comparable to Donald Trump’s tax cuts for US billionaires and business chums.

There’s no real argument to say that the result would have been altered by these decisions, such was the uncharacteristically poor performance the Clarets put in, but you always ask the question as to what would have happened had Burnley spent the bulk of the match playing against ten men and weren’t 1-0 down after eight minutes, following the award of a quite ridiculous penalty.

Oliver even took away the one little bit of Christmas cheer Burnley could have taken from the fixture by ruling out a Sam Vokes’ goal for the egregious offence of jumping for a header when Hugo Lloris the lead footed Spurs keeper thought better of it.

Even Dele Alli seemed to be upset by Oliver’s incredulous decisions. The referee threw a spanner into the plan the young Spurs forward apparently had to get the Christmas period off work, judging from the horror tackles he threw in yesterday and on Kevin De Bruyne the week before.

To give some balanced reasoning, I will mention that Burnley’s performance was comfortably their worst of the season. Simple mistakes led to each goal, the midfield was overrun and Spurs out fought, out worked and out committed the Clarets. You could say that Spurs “out-Burnleyed, Burnley” by displaying to better effect all the virtues that Burnley typically build their performances around.

Sprinkle in some world class talent and sure fire finishing from a highly wired Harry Kane and there was only one way the result could ever go. Even so, one can’t help but want to reach for the new electric toothbrush to remove the bitter taste Michael Oliver left in Burnley fans' mouths.

Finally, as it is Christmas and a time for joy, let’s look to the positives. Burnley are halfway through the season, seventh from top, five points ahead of the pursuing clubs. In doing so they have played some fantastic football, achieved results that will live long in the memory (including the obligatory victory against the Champions coming away from home rather than 1-0 at Turf Moor for a change) and built on all the successes last season brought.

The metric for success has changed to the point that if, in August, one had been offered seventh from bottom with a five point gap, I wouldn’t have just bitten your hand off, I’d currently by gnawing on your shoulder with a side of Brussels Sprouts. In this context, the level of disappointment felt by losing to one of the best teams in the county can only be a good thing.

Because it is the season of goodwill and glad tidings, Clarets Mad have allowed a guest writer to vent his Christmas Eve spleen. Matthew Thornley, son of our regular contributor Dave is obviously not a fan of Michael Oliver. This is the same Michael Oliver incidentally, who sent off Burnley's Jeff Hendrick for an identical foul in Burnley's away game at Vicarage Road last season but in the sixth minute! (TEC).