Tottenham have announced an increase to the capacity of their new stadium has been signed off by Haringey Council.

Their new home, which was already set to become the biggest club stadium in London, is currently being built around their current ground at White Hart Lane and will now have an official capacity of 61,559.

That means it will hold 1,299 more than Arsenal's Emirates Stadium across north London, while it will also surpass the 60,000-seater London Stadium which West Ham now call home.

In a short statement released on their official website, Tottenham announced how the extra space had been found.

"We are pleased to announce that Haringey Council has approved our application to increase the capacity of the new stadium," it read.

"Improved seating layout design has meant that we have been able to increase seating in several areas of the stadium. This will now see our official capacity rise to a total of 61,559.

"The biggest gain will be in the single-tier South stand, which will now be able to accommodate 17,500 spectators, an increase of 500.

"The new stadium will be the largest capacity football club stadium in London."

Tottenham have played at White Hart Lane since 1899 and remain unbeaten there in the Premier League this season as they look to claim their first league title since 1961.

The new stadium is being built close by but Spurs will relocate to Wembley for next season so the remaining building work can be carried out and the new stadium ready for the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

Manchester United will be the final visitors to White Hart Lane when they face Mauricio Pochettino's side on May 14.