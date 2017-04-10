Tony Adams handed Granada coaching job until end of the season

Former England and Arsenal captain Tony Adams has been appointed Granada coach until the end of the season, the Spanish top-flight club have announced.

Adams replaces Lucas Alcaraz, who was in his third spell in charge of Granada but was sacked in the wake of the 3-1 defeat at home to Valencia on Sunday which left them stuck in the bottom two of LaLiga.

The 50-year-old Adams is vice-president of DDMC - a company owned by Granada president John Jiang - and has been working with the Spanish outfit since November.

A club statement on Monday read: "After evaluating the situation in which the team is and the sensations the team had been showing after recent results, Granada has decided to end the time of Lucas Alcaraz and his coaching staff in charge of the first team.

"In his place, the club place all their confidence in Tony Adams, vice president of DDMC , as head coach of Granada until the end of the season."