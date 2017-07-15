Tiemoue Bakayoko joins Chelsea from Monaco on a five-year deal

Chelsea have announced the signing of midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco.

The 22-year-old, who played a leading role in Monaco's run to the Champions League semi-finals last season has signed a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The France international has reportedly cost the Blues around Â£40million.

He told the club website: "I am very happy to be here and to join this great team. I have grown up watching Chelsea. Signing was the natural thing for me because it is a club I loved very much in my childhood."