There are three things to look out for at Vicarage Road on Saturday. There will no doubt be a sombre mood surrounding the Hertfordshire home of the Hornets on Saturday afternoon, following the midweek funeral of former manager Graham Taylor.

On a day when Watford clash at Vicarage Road with Burnley, the mood will be somewhat tempered by the shock 2-1 Watford victory imposed on Arsenal at the Emirates, accomplished the day before the last goodbyes to a favourite son.



First thing to notice will be the return of Sean Dyche to Vicarage Road in his role of a Premier League manager. The highly regarded Burnley manager was dismissed by the Hornets in the immediate wake of the arrival of the Pozzo family back in 2012.

Present Hornets' head coach Walter Mazzarri is the seventh incumbent in the Watford managerial hot seat since the 2012 change of ownership. The former Italian footballer has followed Gianfranco Zola, Giuseppe Sannino, Oscar Garcia, Billy McKinlay, Slavisa Jokanovic and Quique Sanchez Flores into the top job at Watford.

Sean Dyche is by all accounts still highly thought of at Watford by Hornets' fans, indeed he was present at the funeral of his former managerial mentor Graham Taylor on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see the reception the home fans give their former manager.

The second thing to notice will be the distinct possibility of seeing three full Republic of Ireland international lining up in the famous claret and blue livery of the visitors. Sean Dyche managed to captured the signing of Norwich City's Robbie Brady on transfer deadline day.

Brady now creates a footballing triumvirate of men of Eire at Turf Moor. He joins up with international colleagues Stephen Ward and his old schoolboy friend and soccer buddy Jeff Hendrick.

The third thing of notice is the possibility of witnessing Joey Barton's Premier League swansong. Barton has pleaded guilty to a charge of placing bets in breach of FA regulations whilst a player.

Barton has requested a personal hearing to try and plead mitigation and appeal to the better judgement of the FA panel. With his previous history and reputation as one of football's bad boys, I fear the Burnley star's plea for clemency may well fall on deaf ears. (TEC).



















