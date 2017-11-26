They didn’t think it was all over…

Barcelona playmaker Lionel Messi was the latest player to be denied a worthy goal on Sunday.

The Argentinian’s 30th-minute shot clearly crossed the line in the LaLiga match at Valencia – but referee Ignacio Iglesias thought otherwise.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at 10 dubious decisions.

Clive Allen, Coventry v Crystal Palace, 1980

The Crystal Palace striker let fly with a free-kick from 25 yards that arrowed into the top corner at Highfield Road. But it hit the stanchion inside the goal and flew straight back out, and both referee and linesman ruled it was not a goal despite Palace’s appeals.

Jonathan Howard, Chesterfield v Middlesbrough, 1997

Chesterfield’s Jonathan Howard’s shot appeared to cross the line but no goal was given (EMPICS Sport)

Third Division Chesterfield went into their FA Cup semi-final clash with Middlesbrough as big underdogs but raced into a 2-0 lead and should have gone 3-1 ahead when Howard’s shot hit the bar and clearly bounced over the line. But it was not given and the game ended as a draw, with Boro winning the replay.

Mark Hughes, Southampton v Leeds, 1999

Southampton striker Hughes volleyed in from a corner but the ball hit the advertising boards close to the back of the goal at Saints’ compact former ground, The Dell, and bounced out for a throw-in. Referee Alan Wiley did not give the goal and Leeds, who led 1-0 at the time, went on to win 3-0.

Pedro Mendes, Manchester United v Tottenham, 2005

Tottenham’s Pedro Mendes was denied a goal against Manchester United in 2005 (EMPICS Sport)

Roy Carroll spilled a speculative shot from Spurs midfielder Mendes over the line. The goalkeeper made a desperate lunge to retrieve the ball and referee Mark Clattenburg did not award a goal despite replays showing the ball to be well over the line. The Old Trafford clash finished 0-0.

Freddie Sears, Crystal Palace v Bristol City, 2009

As befell Allen 29 years previously, Sears fell victim of a stanchion. The Palace striker fired into the the bottom corner in the 34th minute of the game at Ashton Gate but the ball bounced straight back out. Sears raced away celebrating but referee Rob Shoebridge awarded a goal-kick.

Frank Lampard, England v Germany, 2010

Frank Lampard was denied a goal in the World Cup against Germany (PA)

England were trailing Germany 2-1 in the last 16 of the World Cup in South Africa when Lampard unleashed a shot that hit the underside of the bar and clearly bounced down over the line – but it was not given and Germany went on to win 4-1.

Clint Hill, Bolton v QPR, 2012

The visitors should have gone ahead in this key Premier League relegation battle at the Reebok Stadium but the officials ruled Hill’s header had not crossed the line before being clawed out by Adam Bogdan. Replays showed the decision to be clearly wrong and Bolton won the game 2-1.

Leigh Griffiths, Hibernian v Hearts, 2013

Leigh Griffiths could not believe he was not awarded a goal against Hearts (Chris Clark/PA)

The Hibernian forward hit a free-kick from almost 30 yards that clipped the underside of the crossbar and landed two feet over the line before bouncing to safety. Hibs players claimed the goal and were furious when the linesman dismissed their appeals.

Adam Rooney, Hamilton v Aberdeen, 2015

Aberdeen were leading 2-0 when Rooney’s shot hit the underside of the bar and went in, only for referee Willie Collum to wave play on. Replays showed the ball was at least a foot over the line but the blunder had little sway on the game, as the Dons went on to win 3-0.

Lionel Messi, Valencia v Barcelona, 2017

In the 30th minute of the contest at the Mestalla, Messi’s shot was fumbled by Valencia keeper Neto. The replay showed the ball clearly crossed the line – but no goal was given by referee Ignacio Iglesias and although goal-line technology is now a part of the game, that is not the case in LaLiga.