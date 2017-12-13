It is inevitable that soon the footballing press will be taking serious interest in Sean Dyche's Clarets and looking for their secrets.





I do not think these "secrets" would work anywhere but Burnley because it is a club where unlike most other EPL clubs, the chairman and directors are local businessmen; there are no attention seeking "big time Charlie's".





At boardroom level they have invested carefully in Sean Dyche and have encouraged the manager's plans for infrastructure, training, facilities, the development of young players and the bringing in of a few mature heads to glue the whole project altogether.





The Burnley fans must also take some credit for being patient and supportive in times of difficulty and relegation. Almost has one, they have got behind Sean Dyche and never hesitated to believe in his ability.



The Clarets Board must be congratulated on the choice of their recent managers, having secured the services of real managerial talent to run the club. Eddie Howe was Sean Dyche's predecessor and has gone on to do great things since he returned home to Bournemouth.





On field success has been achieved even when the Clarets were forced to sell Charlie Austin to Queens Park Rangers, just to keep the project going in financial terms when Sean Dyche was in his infancy at the helm of the famous old east Lancashire club.





Burnley have had to sell to survive and have sold the likes of local lad Jay Rodriguez, Danny Ings, Kieran Trippier, Michael Keane and Andre Gray. Other good players have left for glory elsewhere but have almost to a man failed to reproduce their Burnley form.



Sean Dyche has created his own backroom team and playing squad and has worked with the board to agree and deliver an affordable, yet hugely successful plan. Many of Dyche's players are in the mould of the Anglo-Saxon warrior and they clearly work as a team to a carefully constructed and organised on-field battle plan.





Big heads and egos are not tolerated under the Dyche paradigm and are either encouraged to change their ways or leave. Belgium international Steven Defour is probably currently playing the best football of his career under the auspices of the no-nonsense Dyche methodology.





The club is now in surplus and has a lot of talented youngsters coming through the ranks. This takes the club back to the 1950's and 60's when the conveyor belt of talent developed at Turf Moor was almost legendary.





It is without doubt Burnley are currently punching way above their weight. The team are presently winning games "ugly" and despite having five top players injured are are still acquiring an incredible amount of clean sheets.



The EPL may well be changed forever if the Clarets can continue this momentum. A small town club qualifying for Champions League football in Europe would really get the media attention. It would in all probability be regarded as a bigger feat than Leicester winning the title previously.





Frankly, I don’t expect this to happen given the injuries to key players Burnley are suffering in a relatively small squad, but you never know.



Many others may try to follow the Burnley model but I doubt if it can work anywhere else. This seems to be a unique Dyche driven project that is producing unbelievable results.



The club it must be remembered, are innovative off the playing field too. The Clarets were behind the original creation of the footballing University that has now campuses at Wembley and Etihad in addition to Turf Moor.



Following last night's win against a beleaguered Stoke City, all that remains to be said from a Burnley fan's perspective is "Well done Sean, the Board, the players and supporters all".





Now just go and win at Brighton on Saturday and the Clarets could be safe from relegation already!





This article was written by "Oldcolner" an uber Burnley fan who contributes regularly for Clarets Mad. (TEC),