The Big Games Just Keep on Coming For Sean Dyche





It just cannot be right that before each Premier League game, football fans find themselves talking more about the opposition player who they know is going to dive for a penalty, than the actual game itself.





It will continue to be that way until the authorities show the will to do something about it. Programmes like Match of the Day are also not helping due to the inane witterings of the likes of Gary Lineker.





Let's get it right. Spurs on Saturday at Turf Moor were a serious level up from most of the opponents Burnley have played this season. The Clarets would have struggled to contain them, even with a team that wasn't seriously depleted by injury and suspension and the help of the ridiculously inept match official, Michael Oliver.





Under the circumstances, a scoreline of 0-3 should not get Sean Dyche's super troopers too downhearted and detract from the great season the Burnley gaffer and his bunch of merry men are having.





All eyes now turn to Old Trafford on Boxing Day, and a meeting with the "Special One's", Manchester United.





Had I caught up with the Portuguese legend this week, this is what I think he might have said, "For Burnley, this is the most important game in their entire history. Sean Dyche and the Burnley fans must think that I really am a great guy. They are not stupid. If some United fans don't like my style, it is their problem not mine."





"Often we look at the way teams play against Manchester United, they don't believe they can play, they don't believe they can win. The plain speaking Sean Dyche plays in a style that is all about omelettes and eggs. Without eggs, there are no omelettes."





"The circumstances are difficult for Burnley with the revised football rules they have to face. It is seemingly impossible to get a penalty against Manchester United at Old Trafford".





"This is not a conspiracy theory, it is a fact. It was one way traffic at Old Trafford last season and you could tell by the cheeky smiles of the Burnley players at the end of 90 minutes the final result was more luck than judgement. We should have won this game last season, even with only ten men."





"There is one fantastic team who like to play without the ball but it is not possible to win like that against Manchester United. I have top players and I'm sorry we have a top manager. Please don't call me arrogant because what I say is true, I am a European champion."







Mourinho would have added, "This will be a difficult game for me because I prefer to play against the best players and the best teams!'







In this Christmas game of perceived comments, I did not get the chance to put Mourinho's comments to the Burnley manager Sean Dyche this week, but this is what I think he might have retorted in response, " It is always a measure of the realities of the Premier League when you go to places like Old Trafford but I believe in these lads."





"We will go there and park our small bus next to their fleet of Ferraris. There is an earthiness to what we do that appeals to our fans, they know the players give everything for the badge."





"I must emphasise, we are not the superpowers who can roll around the division winning every week. I am not the "Special One"in the mould of Jose, I'm only regarded as special because I happen to have, fast receding ginger hair".





"After games you don't see me running up and down the sidelines, it's not my style. Not even when we were promoted as Champions. We shall be playing our noisy neighbours music as usual before the game".







"Despite everything I think it's fair to say we have confounded all expectations this season, but coming away from Old Trafford with a result would be our biggest achievement to date".





Go Burnley, go! Happy Christmas to football supporters everywhere from the Donz. (TEC).