The 40 Points Total Means Burnley Can Now Consider Themselves Safe

It's job done for Sean Dyche.

Despite Burnley supporters perhaps still craving the comfort of irrefutable mathematical certainty; Hull City’s ability to overturn a deficit of six points and a goal difference of eighteen is so remote a contingency that it can now be stated with confidence that Burnley will be playing Premier League football again next season.

The point gained in yesterday’s fixture against West Bromwich Albion was Burnley’s 40th of what has been a memorable season. Forty points has long been established as the tally required to enable the casting off of any fears of relegation.

That Burnley have been able to attain this bench mark with two games still remaining is an achievement which should not be underestimated.

There will be no open-top bus parades, no town hall reception and no trophy on display, but make no mistake about it, preserving Premier League status is every bit as great an achievement for Sean Dyche's Burnley as it was to attain it.

Despite a very spirited West Bromwich Albion performance, Burnley should in all probability have won yesterday. The Clarets played the more fluent football and enjoyed the better possession, especially in a lively second half.

Sam Vokes’ late, deft header over the unwisely advancing Ben Foster, secured the draw and evidenced a resilience through the core of the team, which enabled the Clarets to stage their late comeback after falling behind.

All this was achieved with a makeshift central defence. Defensive mainstays Ben Mee and Michael Keane were both missing through injury and it was left to James Tarkowski and Kevin Long to hold the defensive line.

Long has been a Burnley player for quite a few seasons, but has become so peripheral that most supporters had probably assumed as I did, that he had been sent out on loan.

Both Tarkowski and Long took their opportunities yesterday, Long stepped into the breach manfully and put in a mature and competent performance alongside Tarkowski who continues to impress.

So Burnley fans can now afford the luxury of relaxing and enjoying the last two fixtures without anxiety and there is sure to be a celebratory air about Turf Moor when West Ham United arrive to provide the opposition for the Clarets’ final home game two weeks today.

Make no mistake about it, the celebration is justified and the plaudits earned. This has been a great season.

THE CLARETS ARE STAYING UP !

This match review was written by a fingernail less Burnley supporter Dave Thornley, who contributes regularly for Clarets Mad on issues emanating from Turf Moor. (TEC).