Tammy Abraham unsure of Chelsea future as Bristol City loan comes to an end

Striker Tammy Abraham admits he is still in the dark over his Chelsea future as he prepares to return to Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old's loan at Bristol City ends on Sunday, with speculation growing over where he will play next season.

He has scored 26 goals for the Robins after joining on a season-long loan last summer to help them beat the drop in the Sky Bet Championship.

Reports have suggested Chelsea are ready to offer Abraham a new contract, but the forward insisted he is still waiting to hear from the Premier League leaders.

"There's nothing yet. I'm not too sure but hopefully there will be (a new contract) ," he said, ahead of Bristol City's final game of the season at home to Birmingham on Sunday.

"I've heard a few bits, this and that, but I'm not too sure what I'm doing yet and I haven't spoken to Chelsea about next season. I'm focused here before I end up shooting off back to Chelsea.

"Bristol is always going to be in my heart now but I'm not too sure what I'm doing.

"Bristol would be interested in taking me again but it's a situation if Chelsea want me to come back or want me to go somewhere else to develop in a different way. It would be nice to come back to Bristol in the future."

Abraham has two years left on his current Chelsea contract and Brighton, Leicester and Everton have been linked with a loan move next season.

And the England Under-21 international, who scored twice on his debut against Bosnia in October, would be open to another temporary switch after benefiting from his spell at Ashton Gate.

"Loans are a different experience for everyone but the mentality you have to have is not to feel relaxed. You have to have a mindset that you're going to try harder and work harder than anyone," he added.