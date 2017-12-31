Swansea Striker Tammy Abraham Doubtful To Face Tottenham

Tammy Abraham is a doubt for Swansea's home meeting with Tottenham on Tuesday.

The striker has been struggling with a stomach injury and limped off early in the second half against Watford on Saturday.

Wilfried Bony could replace Abraham if he can shake off a hamstring problem. Ki Sung-yueng (calf) and Kyle Bartley (knee ligaments) are likely to miss out again.

Provisional squad: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Mesa, Carroll, Fer, Ayew, Narsingh, Abraham, Bony, Nordfeldt, Rangel, Van der Hoorn, Clucas, Sanches, Fulton, Dyer, Routledge, McBurnie.