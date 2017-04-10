Swansea skipper Jack Cork battling to be fit for Watford showdown

Swansea captain Jack Cork is undergoing "intensive treatment" on an ankle injury in a bid to face Watford.

Cork had to be substituted during the weekend defeat at West Ham but has a chance to play on Saturday after scans revealed he had suffered a minor ankle sprain.

A fitness update on Swansea's official website read: "Cork will undergo intensive treatment this week and, if his recovery goes well, he could be involved against one of his former clubs at Vicarage Road.

"The 27-year-old has featured in every game since Paul Clement was appointed at the beginning of January a nd he has a chance of extending that record when the Swans go to Watford this coming weekend."

The Swans are two points away from safety in 18th place after taking just one point from their last five matches.