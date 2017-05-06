Swansea boss Paul Clement does not want to waste Premier League lifeline

Paul Clement says Swansea do not intend to waste their Premier League lifeline after becoming masters of their own destiny.

Swansea's 1-0 victory over Everton took them above Hull - beaten 2-0 at home by already relegated Sunderland earlier in the day - and out of the bottom three.

It leaves Swansea one point above Hull ahead of their final two games, Sunderland away and West Brom at home on the last day of the season.

"What it says to everyone is 'We have an opportunity, don't waste it,'" head coach Clement said after Fernando Llorente's first-half header had secured the points at the Liberty Stadium.

"That was the case and it has ended up being a positive weekend.

"It was a fantastic win for us and at a point of the season with the stakes so high.

"But we know how quick it can swing the other way.

"Just look at what happened with Hull, everyone thought it would a home win for them and it did not happen.

"We have had games where we were expected to do better than we did, and we have had tougher games where we have got results.

"It is the nature of the league where anyone can beat anyone when firing to their potential."

Swansea head to Sunderland next weekend where the players will cover the travel costs of 3,000 away fans.

Funding the fans' travel was suggested by club captain Leon Britton, and Clement said the idea is in keeping with a player who is totally in-tune with the club's supporters.

"The players paying for the supporters' tickets came from Leon and I thought it was a brilliant idea," Clement said.

"It's been done by the players and led by Leon, and we hope they get up there safely.

"We have had it go for us and against us, and now we have to be absolutely focused and prepared to get a good result at Sunderland."

Ronald Koeman bemoaned Everton's failure in front of goal as the Toffees drew a blank in three successive league games for the first time since April 2006.

Before this game Everton had drawn 0-0 at West Ham and lost 3-0 at home to Chelsea.

"If we have a problem in the last few games it is our productivity in front of goal," Everton manager Koeman said.

"We have not scored for the last three games and only had four or five shots on target.

"We know what we need to improve to be stronger because the organisation in the team is good.

"The team can play aggressively, but the difference between scoring goals at home and away from home is too big."

But Koeman - who felt more stoppage time than the three minutes allowed should have been played - added: "It was not a disappointing performance.

"We had a lot of ball possession, but in the last part of the game they fought for life in their defending.

"That is normal with a team fighting relegation."