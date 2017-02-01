Swansea and Hull have biggest holes to fill after transfer window closes

Swansea joined fellow strugglers Hull as the Premier League teams with holes to fill once the transfer window closed on Tuesday.

Hull sold first-team regulars Robert Snodgrass and Jake Livermore during January, to West Ham and West Brom respectively, before belatedly bringing in replacements as the deadline neared.

Press Association Sport has tracked the most-used 11 players for each club and the minutes they played prior to the window opening, and Swansea were the only other club to lose two players - Neil Taylor and Modou Barrow - from the selection.

Here are some of the statistical nuggets thrown up by the data:

:: Livermore and Snodgrass between them accounted for 16.6 per cent of Hull's playing time up to the end of December, by far the highest total lost by a Premier League team. Evandro has looked promising in his early appearances in midfield but there will be pressure on late arrival Kamil Grosicki to fill the void left by Snodgrass, who scored or assisted half of Hull's Premier League goals prior to his departure.

:: Taylor's departure from Swansea came in a part-exchange for the signing of forward Jordan Ayew, who they will hope can help replace Barrow in attack. The outgoing pair represent 10.6 per cent of Swansea's playing time.

:: Four other clubs saw a player from their most-used XI depart - Jose Fonte from Southampton, Sunderland full-back Patrick van Aanholt, Odion Ighalo from Watford and West Ham's Dimitri Payet.

:: At the other end of the scale, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City did not lose any player who has featured in the first team this season.

:: Tottenham lost the princely sum of one minute's worth of football, Tom Carroll departing for Swansea having appeared as a stoppage-time substitute against Crystal Palace in August.

:: Palace, Manchester United and Bournemouth each lost less than one game's worth of football. Jordon Mutch (35 minutes) departed Palace for Reading on loan and his new team-mate Lewis Grabban played 72 minutes for Bournemouth, while Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin combined for 65 minutes before leaving United.

:: Two Championship clubs saw three players from their most-used XI leave. Pierluigi Gollini, Ashley Westwood and Ayew departed Aston Villa, along with lesser-used team-mates Aaron Tshibola and Aly Cissokho - with a knock-on effect on Barnsley. Conor Hourihane will be tasked with filling the midfield void left by Westwood and was joined at Villa Park by full-back James Bree, while striker Sam Winnall joined Sheffield Wednesday.

:: Charlton, Chesterfield, Oldham, Port Vale and Hartlepool were the other Football League sides to lose three of their most-used XI.

Source: PA