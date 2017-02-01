Sutton's FA Cup clash with Arsenal to be shown live on television

Sutton's home FA Cup fifth-round tie against Arsenal and Lincoln's trip to Burnley have both been selected for live television broadcast.

Paul Doswell's side, who sit 16th in the Vanarama National League, knocked out Sky Bet Championship side Leeds 1-0 at Gander Green Lane on Sunday and were rewarded with a glamour tie against the Gunners.

The match will be shown live on BBC One on Monday February 20, with kick-off at 7:55pm.

Meanwhile, the Imps - the current leaders of the National League - put out Championship promotion-chasers Brighton in round four, having disposed of Ipswich following a replay at Sincil Bank.

Their fifth-round tie against the Clarets at Turf Moor will be broadcast by BT Sport at 12:30pm on Saturday February 18 to start the weekend's live coverage

Wolves' reward for winning at Liverpool was a home game against Premier League leaders Chelsea, which will be on BT Sport on February 18, kick off at 5:30pm.

The other live fixtures see Fulham take on Tottenham at Craven Cottage, on BBC One on Sunday February 19 at 2pm, with Blackburn against Manchester United broadcast on BT Sport at 4:15pm - the 57th straight United FA Cup clash to be broadcast live.

That match will be followed by the draw for the quarter-finals.

:: FA Cup 5th round televised fixtures

Saturday February 18

Burnley v Lincoln (BT Sport, 12:30pm)

Wolves v Chelsea (BT Sport, 5:30pm)

Sunday February 19

Fulham v Tottenham (BBC One, 2pm)

Blackburn v Manchester United (BT Sport, 4:15pm, followed by 6th round draw)

Monday February 20

Sutton v Arsenal (BBC One, 7:55pm)

Source: PA