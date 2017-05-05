Sunderland bosses want me to stay, says David Moyes

David Moyes says Sunderland owner Ellis Short and the club's board want him to remain as manager despite relegation from the Premier League.

The former Manchester United boss saw his side relegated with four games to go last weekend and has since met with American businessman Short and Black Cats chief executive Martin Bain.

Although sections of the support turned vociferously against him, the Scot insists he has their full support to continue.

"Ellis and the board want me to stay," he said after being asked if there had been a decision on his future. "I don't know what you mean by 'decision'. I've got a four-year contract so I don't know what you're talking about 'a decision'."