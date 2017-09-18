Stuart Dallas determined to show Chris Wood he made a mistake in leaving Leeds

Stuart Dallas wants Leeds to show Chris Wood he let a good thing go when he left Elland Road for Burnley.

The New Zealand international joined the Clarets for around £15million last month, having finished last season as the second tier's top-scorer, and could face his former team-mates in Tuesday's Carabao Cup third-round clash.

Northern Ireland winger Dallas remains close to the striker but insists his August exit provides extra motivation for the Sky Bet Championship leaders to get the job done at Turf Moor.

"There's more to life than Chris Wood - and I don't mean that in a bad way," he said.

"The players we've brought in here are more than capable of doing what he did last year. If you go you're nothing more to us.

"He was good to have about the place and he's still a good friend but when we step over the line, whether he starts or not, we're enemies for the night."

Charlie Taylor made the same move as Wood in the summer and Dallas added: "We've got to show them they left here - and obviously they've gone to the Premier League - but we've got to show them maybe they made the wrong choice."

Tottenham may be struggling to locate the winning formula at Wembley but their midweek opponents Barnsley have no such problems.

Spurs have taken just one Premier League point from a possible nine at their temporary home this season and will be hoping the visit of the second-tier Tykes helps them find their feet.

But for Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom, the national stadium holds nothing but fond memories having scored two important victories there last year.

The first was a 3-2 win over Oxford to win the Football League Trophy and, six weeks later, a 3-1 win over Millwall in the League One play-off final saw them reclaim their place in the Championship.

With those memories still fresh in the mind, Heckingbottom can even afford to take a third-round cup trip in his stride.

"It's Wembley which - whilst it's not a proper Wembley trip like we've had in the past with the two wins in finals - it's still big for the players," he said.

"I'm just treating it as another away game and a game we'll be trying to win."

Reading were knocked out by Arsenal in the fourth round of last year's competition but have drawn top-tier opposition one stage earlier this time.

Wales international Chris Gunter sees the contest against Swansea as a chance to measure the current Royals team against a higher-ranked side.

"It'll be a great chance to test ourselves," he told the club's official website. "It will be tough but I think it's a real good game for us.

"It's a good chance to see where we are in terms of playing our football against a team from the league above."

Bristol Rovers are one of only two League One sides left in the draw having shocked Fulham at Craven Cottage last month, and they have Wolves in their sights this time.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa host Middlesbrough, Norwich visit Brentford, Bristol City will look to cause a surprise at home to Stoke and Bolton travel to West Ham.