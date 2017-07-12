Stoke reject West Ham's bid for Marko Arnautovic

Stoke have rejected a bid of £20million from West Ham for forward Marko Arnautovic.

The 28-year-old asked to leave the bet365 Stadium earlier his week, handing in a transfer request, and Press Association Sport understands that the Hammers have made a move.

However, with Arnautovic only 12 months into a four-year contract, the Potters have a strong bargaining position and have turned down the London club's advances.

Arnautovic is currently with the squad in Switzerland for their pre-season training camp.

The Austria international was linked with Everton last year before signing his new deal and Stoke would be unwilling to have another transfer saga.

With the current inflated transfer market, Arnautovic would be expected to command a large fee should Stoke even be tempted to sell.

Arnautovic joined from Werder Bremen in 2013 and has made 145 appearances, scoring 26 goals, for the Potters. He netted seven times in 35 games last season.