Steve Sidwell says Brighton will not rest on their laurels following promotion

Midfielder Steve Sidwell has challenged his Brighton team-mates to meet destiny head on and secure the Championship title as they prepare to celebrate promotion at Norwich on Friday night.

Seagulls boss Chris Hughton returns to the club which sacked him three seasons ago as they fought relegation with Brighton having secured a place back in the top flight for the first time in 34 years.

Brighton recorded a fifth straight win when beating Wigan on Easter Monday, with Premier League status confirmed later that evening after Huddersfield then drew at Derby.

Despite having amassed 92 points, Sidwell claims the team will not be taking their foot off the gas as they target three more from their remaining matches to finish top of the table.

"We are not going to rest on our laurels and say 'that's it, we are promoted now' - we want to win the league and that goes for every member in that changing room," Sidwell said on www.seagulls.co.uk.

"I have been lucky enough to lift the trophy before and it is a great feeling. Destiny awaits, we have got a couple of games to clinch the title and that is what we want to achieve.

"The league table doesn't lie, we deserve to be where we are. To a man, we have done this together and it is fully deserved."

Sidwell, 34, paid tribute to the efforts of Hughton, whose team missed out on a shot at promotion last year when beaten in the play-off semi-finals after finishing third behind Middlesbrough only on goal difference.

"You talk to anyone in the game, they have all got great things to say about him (Hughton)," added Sidwell.

"He is a well-respected man in the footballing world and fully deserves everything that he has got."

Brighton are set to be honoured with a parade along the seafront on May 14, when Hughton's squad would love to show off the Championship trophy.

Norwich had been one of the pre-season favourites to secure a swift promotion back to the top flight, but saw their challenge fade and eventually manager Alex Neil was sacked in March.

Caretaker head coach Alan Irvine, though, claims the Canaries will be focusing on delivering the required performance in front of their own beleaguered fans and not worry about trying to spoil Brighton's party.

"We want to win this game and we want to win it for us, rather than to stop Brighton achieving what they want to achieve," Irvine said on Norwich City TV.

"We will go about our work as professionally as we possibly can.

"Brighton have real threats when they are on the ball, they have players at the top end of the pitch who have done well all season.

"Our results overall this season have been very good at Carrow Road, though, and we want to continue that."